Surrey South MLA says premier’s decision to call a snap election is self-serving

‘This is not what anybody needs right now,’ Stephanie Cadieux said

Premier John Horgan’s decision to call a snap election in the midst of a pandemic is self-serving, says Surrey South BC Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux.

Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party Monday morning and called an election for Saturday, Oct. 24.

Horgan told reporters that the results of an election will create stability in government, a much-needed requirement in the fight against COVID-19.

“I believe the best way forward is to put the politics behind us,” Horgan said.

However, Cadieux said Horgan is putting his own interests ahead of British Columbians’.

“This is not what anybody needs right now,” Cadieux said Monday, after confirming she will seek re-election.

Cadieux said British Columbians are to thank for B.C.’s success in dealing with some aspects of COVID-19. Any B.C. government, she said, would follow the advice of health officials.

RELATED: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

However, Cadieux took issue with how the NDP government is handling the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“This government has had seven months to put in place an economic plan for recovery – a plan that helps people keep their jobs and their businesses (and) helps us look to rebuild the economy, so we can pay for all the things that we’ve had to do over the last number of months and will have to pay for the continuing months,” Cadieux said.

“Our party has proven we can build an economy, we’ve done it three times and we can do it again.”

RELATED: Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t asked about early B.C. election

In recent weeks, seven of Horgan’s cabinet ministers announced they will not seek re-election. Cadiuex recalled how the media treated former BC Liberal leader Christy Clark after four of her ministers said they would not run in the 2013 election.

“The media suggested that was an enormous hole for her to sew. So John Horgan has, by that stretch, a challenge on his hands,” Cadiuex said.

Cadieux was elected to the Surrey-Panorama riding in 2009 and Surrey-Cloverdale riding in 2013.

In the 2017 election, she won with 50 per cent of the votes (13,509) to NDP Jonathan Silveira, who tallied 32 per cent (8,718). BC Green Party Pascal Tremblay collected 3,141 votes.

Surrey-White Rock

Last week, and in anticipation of a byelection, former White Rock councillor Megan Knight announced she would seek the BC Liberal nomination for the recently vacated Surrey-White Rock seat.

“I am excited to finally share that I am seeking the BC Liberal nomination in Surrey-White Rock, for what we all know will soon be an election,” Knight said in a news release.

However, the party instead selected Trevor Halford as its candidate for the riding.

Halford, who phoned PAN to confirm his candidacy, had an unsuccessful bid for City of Surrey council in the last municipal election and works as a public affairs director with Trans Canada Corporation.

The Surrey-White Rock riding was formerly held by BC Liberal Tracy Redies until she announced her resignation effective Aug. 31 to become CEO of Science World.

Neither the NDP nor the Green Party have yet announced candidates for the Surrey-White Rock or Surrey South ridings.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.
Next story
B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

Sources, City of White Rock launch Thanksgiving Food Drive

Volunteers, donations sought for annual food-bank initiative

‘Adapt to survive’: Food trucks in Cloverdale for a second drive-thru event

Free admission during two-day fest Sept. 26-27

Future of Massey Tunnel replacement in the air after snap election called

On Friday the ministry said it was identifying property ‘necessary for future infrastructure improvements’

COVID-19 exposures at Surrey schools: An updated list

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

Surrey man charged with series of break-ins in Surrey, Langley

David Sinh Liu is facing 10 charges related to seven recent break-ins

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

Most Read