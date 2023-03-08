Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill to help physicians to seek more information when considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act. (File photo)

MLA Elenore Sturko (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill aimed at supporting suicide prevention.

If passed, the Mental Health Amendment Act, 2023, introduced March 8, would require physicians or nurse practitioners to gather further information on a person’s psychological history as part of the process of considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act.

Sturko, BC Liberal Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addictions, and Recovery, said in a media release that, by reaching out to those with close knowledge of an individual’s situation – which could include family members or first responders – physicians will gain valuable background information to support decisions.

This would improve mental health treatment outcomes and mitigate the risk of self-harm, she said.

READ ALSO: South Surrey town hall meeting airs residents’ health care woes

“Helping people in their moment of crisis is one of the reasons I became a police officer, and now as an MLA, that mission has only deepened,” Sturko added.

She noted the legislation would “fill a significant gap in B.C.’s mental health care system — ensuring doctors have all the information and context necessary when they are making the potentially life-saving decision to certify someone under the Mental Health Act.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalizing small amounts of illicit drugs ‘may save pain, lives’ says White Rock expert

In making the announcement, Sturko was supported by community advocates and family members of two suicide victims, Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Chan, who died in 2019 and Todd Marr, who died in 2009, and for whom Sturko had been a first responder as an RCMP officer.

“I am grateful to be joined by two families today who have tragically experienced the devastating impact of suicide,” Sturko said.

“Their courage to speaking out for better care for people struggling with suicidal thoughts is remarkable and I am appreciative of their support of this bill,” she added.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislaturesuicide