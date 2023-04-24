Surrey SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested

Police have released video footage of the man they believe was behind a stabbing on a Surrey-area SkyTrain on April 15. (Image courtesy of Metro Vancouver Transit Police).

A Burnaby man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man on SkyTrain in Surrey on April 15.

The victim and his girlfriend were riding through Surrey just before 1 a.m. when the suspect allegedly stabbed him.

Const. Travis Blair, of Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said paramedics met the victim at Surrey Central Hospital and took him to hospital while the suspect rode on to King George Station, and got off.

Blair said the 29-year-old suspect is “known to police,” who will recommend he be charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“The suspect was arrested on Friday, April 21 and has since been released with conditions not to possess knives or to have any contact with the victim,” Blair said. “His first court appearance has been scheduled for June 14, 2023, at Surrey provincial court.

“We thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing the suspect video and photos. Everyone deserves to ride the transit system free from any form of harassment or physical assault. Transit Police would like to speak to any other passengers who were on board the SkyTrain on April 15 and witnessed the interaction between the suspect and victim.”

Police ask witnesses to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.515.8302 or text them at 87.77.77 and refer to file 2023-7065.



