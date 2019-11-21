Elizabeth (left) and Denisa Stana. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey sisters have been missing for two weeks

‘Both police and family are concerned for these youths’ health and well-being’

Surrey RCMP are hoping to locate Surrey-area sisters who have been missing for two weeks.

Elizabeth and Denisa Stana, who are from Romania, were last seen at 12 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the 8600-block of 192nd Street in Surrey, and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

“As it stands, both police and family are concerned for these youths’ health and well-being,” RCMP Watch Commander Sgt. Mel Wong said in a news release Thursday evening (Nov. 21).

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these youths is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP as 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-180851.”

Elizabeth, 15, is described as 5’5” and 40kgs, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket.

Her sister Denisa, 12, is 5’3” and 45kgs with blond hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white jumper and white T-shirt.

