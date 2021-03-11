Surrey showing slight uptick in weekly cases

Henry warns of possible increase in COVID-19 cases, specifically in Fraser Health

Surrey recorded 863 new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 28 and March 6. (Map: BCCDC)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is warning of a potential increase in cases in B.C., specifically in Fraser Health.

This comes as Surrey recorded its highest number of weekly cases since the beginning of the year.

Between Feb. 28 and March 6, there were 863 new COVID-19 cases in the city, with 36 in South Surrey/White Rock, which is separated from the rest of Surrey.

Weekly case counts in Surrey had been going down since the first week of January when 925 cases were recorded.

But the two previous reporting periods had seen slight increases, with 579 cases Feb. 14 to 20 and 674 cases Feb. 21 to 27.

On Thursday (March 11), Henry and Health Minister Dix presented the latest epidemiological modelling data.

It showed that by May, Fraser Health could be seeing anywhere between 500 and 1,500 cases a day if transmission continues at current levels. Compared to the four other health regions, Fraser Health would be the hardest hit.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

CoronavirusFraser HealthSurrey