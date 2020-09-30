Surrey RCMP investigate after a shooting in Newton Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Police say a man was targeted but was not hit. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey shootings ends city’s hiatus from violence since outset of pandemic

So far this year there have been 24 shootings in Surrey. There were 45 in 2019

The Surrey RCMP has yet to establish how many recent shootings are gang-related after a spate of street violence ended the city’s hiatus from regular shootings during the pandemic.

The most recent, by press time, happened mere metres outside Surrey’s western boundary, on the North Delta side of Scott Road on Monday afternoon.

“Gunfire was apparently exchanged between occupants of two vehicles near 120th Street [Scott Road] and 82nd Avenue in North Delta,” said Chris Leykauf, Delta Police’s public affairs manager.

“Police have recovered numerous bullet casings.”

No victims were reported. Police are interviewing witnesses but by press time had not released information on the vehicles involved. They are asking anyone who has relevant dash cam video, or witnessed the shooting and has not yet spoken to police, to contact the Delta Police at 604-946-4411 and reference file 20-22716.

READ ALSO: Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say

The shooting left traffic in a mess, with transit buses and semi-trailers being re-routed down residential side streets off Scott Road, as police conducted their investigation.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu told the Now-Leader on Tuesday that it’s “too early to say” which shootings, if any, are connected. “In order to answer that question we would have to look at all the region’s violence in kind of like a global context to see what’s going on, look at the intelligence.

“It’s really tough to make those comments based on just Surrey alone. With CFSEU they have the benefit of having the bigger picture because they look at all of the violence that’s happening throughout the Lower Mainland.”

But Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, spokeswoman for CFSEU Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC, said that because an election has been called, and CFSEU is a provincial policing unit, “I won’t be able to comment on anything until after the election.”

Sidhu said it’s “too bad they couldn’t comment because this is definitely a regional issue.”

Meantime, there was a shooting in Cloverdale shortly before 10:30 p.m. this past Thursday, in the 19000-block of 64th Avenue.

Sidhu said those responsible fled the area prior to police arrival and there were no signs of anyone being injured as a result of the shooting.

“Early indications are that this shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” she said.

This happened roughly five hours after a man with a gunshot wound turned up at Langley Memorial Hospital. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. to investigate, which led them to a residence in the 5900-block of 180th Street.

On Sept. 17, a man was taken to hospital after what police believe was a “targeted” shooting. Investigators were dispatched to 34 Avenue and 194 Street, a dead-end road. A burned vehicle was located in the 18100-block of 12 Avenue.

“Once on scene, officers located a male in the area suffering from gunshot wounds,” Sturko said. “The male has been transported to a regional trauma hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.”

“The investigation is still in its early stages. At this time this incident does not appear to be a random act, but rather targeted at this male.”

Police also say that on Sept. 14 a man was targeted, but not hit, in a Newton shooting that had ties to gang activity.

This was in the 12900-block of 65A Avenue.

“Early indications are that the male victim had been pursued by two men at the time of the shooting,” Sidhu said at the time. “The parties involved in the shooting are believed to be known to one another and associated to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

So far this year there have been 24 shootings in Surrey. There were 45 in 2019.

Files from Black Press Media


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
crimeShootingSurrey

