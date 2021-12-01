Surrey shooting victim dies of injuries, IHIT on the case

The 45-year-old man was shot just before 3 a.m. Monday, inside a house in the 9600-block of 137 Street

Homicide detectives investigate shooting early Monday morning in Whalley, in the 9600-block of 137 Street. The victim, 45, died of his injuries on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Surrey man who was shot inside a Whalley house early Monday morning has died of his injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation has taken over the investigation from the Surrey RCMP.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this incident appears to be a targeted act,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said. “The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.”

The 45-year-old man was shot just before 3 a.m., inside a house in the 9600-block of 137 Street. He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and died on Tuesday. Police are hunting for a suspect.

There have been 48 shootings in Surrey so far this year and there have been 10 homicides to date in 2021. Last year there were 12, and in 2019 there were 21.

In 2018 there were 15 homicides and the most Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 144 of the total 256 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. That is a clearance rate of 56 per cent.



