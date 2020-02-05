Surrey sex offender arrested in Coquitlam for ‘breaching his conditions’

A Surrey sex offender, who was “deemed a high risk to re-offend,” has been been arrested in Coquitlam for “breaching his conditions,” police say.

Earon Wayne Gile, who is a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Feb. 2, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Wednesday (Feb. 5) .

Around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 2, police said, Coquitlam RCMP “received a call from BC Corrections who advised that Giles was not at his court-approved address in Surrey and was in violation of his curfew.”

“Minutes later,” according to Coquitlam RCMP, Giles was arrested at a home in the 1300-bock of Pinetree Way in Coquitlam. Giles was also “in the company of an adult woman that he knew and was allegedly carrying items that were contrary to his conditions.”

On Feb. 3, the Surrey branch of the BC Prosecution Service approved three counts of a breach of section 810.2 Criminal Code order, Coquitlam RCMP said.

Police said Giles was released from custody on Feb. 4 “on seven additional conditions including that he must reside at an address in Surrey and abide by electronic monitoring.”

“Public safety is always our top responsibility,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP. “The public needs to know that RCMP detachments work together, and with partners like BC Corrections, to follow through on priority offenders.”

On May 24, 2019, Surrey RCMP issued a public warning about Giles, stating that he “deemed a high risk to re-offend.” He was released from prison that same day to live in Surrey.

In 1997, Surrey RCMP said, Giles received a 22-year sentence after being convicted of break and enter, sexual assualt committed against women in Surrey.

He is one of a pair of so-called “tag-team rapists” who terrorized Surrey, particularly in Newton, by breaking into basement suites in the dead of night, generally through windows or sliding glass doors, in the Bear Creek area of Newton and sexually assaulting single women. One of the victims, aged 21, was raped in 1993 while her two-year-old child was in the same bed.

His court-ordered condition included remaining in B.C. unless he has written permission from the court; no contact with any of the victims of the offences and their immediate family; not being within 300 metres of “any known residence, place of employment or educational facility” of any of the victims; and not use alcohol or drigs, excluding prescription medication prescribed by a licensed physician or dentist.

Giles is also not allowed to enter any bar, tavern or liquor store; have any weapon, including “but not limited to any firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition, or explosive substance, and any related authorizations, licences and registration certificates”; to have tools that can be used for restraining, “including but not limited to duct tape, straps, rope, or wire” unless specifically needed for onsite work that is approved by the bail supervisor; or have any tools for criminal activity including “pry bars, screw drivers, bump keys, bolt cutters, pliers, blow torches, grinders, night vision goggles, slim jims, lock picks,” except while on his property or while travelling from his home to work.

Giles also has a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew each day.

– with files from Tom Zytaruk



