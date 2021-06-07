Surrey senior dies following single-vehicle crash

The driver involved in a serious crash that snarled traffic along the 3900-block of 152 Street in South Surrey Friday afternoon (June 4) has died.
However, police suspect a medical issue, and not the crash itself, caused the 87-year-old man’s death.
“It appears that the person had been trying to pull over,” when it went off the street and into a field, Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Monday. “The car didn’t sustain a lot of damage, but the person was unresponsive inside.”
The crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. According to a news release issued at the time, initial indications were that it involved “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.”
Traffic northbound on 152 Street was initially diverted at 36 Avenue, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The road reopened just before 5 p.m.
Sturko said while the police file remains open, the case is currently in the hands of the coroner.
– with files from Nick Greenizan
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
