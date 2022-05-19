File photo

Surrey sees 7,868 more jobs compared to start of pandemic

This is according to the Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market report

The Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market report indicates there were 7,868 more jobs in this city in April compared to February 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All told, according to the board’s report for May, 296,748 people were employed in Surrey in February 2020, falling to 271,848 in April 2020 and rising to 304,617 in April 2022, for an overall increase of 2.7 per cent.

The full report – titled Workforce Reset – can be found here.

Job sectors most impacted by the pandemic and still not recovered are construction, accommodation and food services, and finance, insurance and real estate-related work while sectors experiencing the greatest recovery are health care and social assistance, public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation, warehousing and natural resources, according to the board’s report.

Comparing the change to April 2022 from February 2020, jobs in Surrey that showed the largest increase in numbers – by 54.9 per cent, to 4,660 from 3,008 – are in agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying and oil and gas.

The construction sector saw the biggest drop in jobs – by 21.6 per cent – to 25,581 in April 2022 from 32,644 in February 2020.


