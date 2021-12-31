Surrey sees 400% increase in weekly COVID cases

Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 cases compared to 298 cases Dec. 12 to 18

Signs at the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66 Ave. in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

In the week leading up the Christmas, Surrey recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

For the week of Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 new cases reported in Surrey and 398 in South Surrey/White Rock, according to the local health area map from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That’s about four times the number of cases reported the week prior, Dec. 12 to 18. That week, there were 298 in Surrey and 74 in South Surrey.

Previously, Surrey was seeing a slower increase, with 222 cases Dec. 5 to 11 and 147 cases Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has jumped to more than 20 cases per 100,000 peopel from the five to 10 cases per 100,000 from the previous reporting period.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported Dec. 19 to 25, with 2,844 cases. The previous week it was 929 cases.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Burnaby (799 cases), Tri-Cities (796), Langley (519), North Vancouver (452), Delta (433), Richmond (431), New Westminster (361), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (325), Abbotsford (241), West Vancouver (137) and Mission (88).

The BCCDC only releases the local health area map five days after the reporting period, so it doesn’t include this week’s multiple record-breaking provincewide case counts.

Since Dec. 25, there have been more than 12,800 cases with nearly 7,900 of those in Fraser Health.

