Signs at the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66 Ave. in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Signs at the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66 Ave. in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey sees 400% increase in weekly COVID cases

Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 cases compared to 298 cases Dec. 12 to 18

In the week leading up the Christmas, Surrey recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

For the week of Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 new cases reported in Surrey and 398 in South Surrey/White Rock, according to the local health area map from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That’s about four times the number of cases reported the week prior, Dec. 12 to 18. That week, there were 298 in Surrey and 74 in South Surrey.

Previously, Surrey was seeing a slower increase, with 222 cases Dec. 5 to 11 and 147 cases Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has jumped to more than 20 cases per 100,000 peopel from the five to 10 cases per 100,000 from the previous reporting period.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported Dec. 19 to 25, with 2,844 cases. The previous week it was 929 cases.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Burnaby (799 cases), Tri-Cities (796), Langley (519), North Vancouver (452), Delta (433), Richmond (431), New Westminster (361), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (325), Abbotsford (241), West Vancouver (137) and Mission (88).

The BCCDC only releases the local health area map five days after the reporting period, so it doesn’t include this week’s multiple record-breaking provincewide case counts.

Since Dec. 25, there have been more than 12,800 cases with nearly 7,900 of those in Fraser Health.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s 5-to-11 age group sees 4% increase in vaccination rates, Dec. 30, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
Surrey mayor says court decision confirms city ‘well within its rights’ to extend 84 Avenue
Next story
B.C. reduces isolation time to 5 days for mild COVID-19 symptoms

Just Posted

A staff member at Chartwell Crescent Gardens Retirement Community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google streetview image)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at several long-term care facilities in Surrey, Langley

Signs at the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66 Ave. in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey sees 400% increase in weekly COVID cases

A blanket of snow covers the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club’s South Surrey property Dec. 30, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Tree-chip fundraiser to offset flood-repair costs at South Surrey hatchery

Some of the work that has been done by Bear Creek Park as the City of Surrey prepares for the 84 Avenue extension between King George Boulevard and 140 Street. (Submitted photo: Sebastian Sajda)
Surrey mayor says court decision confirms city ‘well within its rights’ to extend 84 Avenue