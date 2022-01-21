Surrey sees 33% decrease in weekly cases

First drop in cases since Omicron wave started

COVID-19 cases reported in the Lower Mainland the week of Jan. 9 to 15, 2022. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey is reporting about a 33 per cent decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases after about a month of steadily increasing cases.

For the week of Jan. 9 to 15, there were 1,972 cases, which is down from 2,960 cases from Jan. 2 to 8, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The weekly case counts for Jan. 2 to 8 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 broke records for Surrey.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

For Jan. 9 to 15, there were 311 cases, which is about a 28 per cent decrease from the week prior.

South Surrey/White Rock’s cases peaked Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 with 637 cases – the most ever reported for the local health area. That was after about two weeks of steadily increasing cases.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has slowed down to between 45 and 60 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week Surrey was recording more than 60 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Vancouver (1,872 cases), Burnaby (680), Tri-Cities (643), Langley (387), Abbotsford (351), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (326), North Vancouver (321), Richmond (302), Delta (375), New Westminster (216), West Vancouver (111) and Mission (72).

This week Fraser Health announced it would be distributing rapid COVID-19 tests – by appointment only – at Bear Creek Park.

It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

People can book a testing appointment online or call our central intake number at 604-587-3936.

