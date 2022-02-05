Surrey sees 30% drop in COVID cases, but that comes with decreased eligibility to testing

There were 1,018 cases Jan. 23 to 29: BCCDC

COVID-19 cases reported in the Lower Mainland for the week of Jan. 23 to 29, 2022. (Map: BCCDC)

COVID-19 cases reported in Surrey continue to decrease, but again, that also comes with decreased access and eligibility to testing.

For the week of Jan. 23 to 29, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s local health area map shows 1,018 cases reported in Surrey. That’s down about 30 per cent from the week prior when there were 1,449 cases.

Weekly case counts have been decreasing for the past three reporting periods after a record-high of 2,960 Jan. 2 to 8.

However, the lower case counts could also be contributed to the decreased access and eligibility to COVID-19 testing.

According to the BCCDC, testing is not recommended if you have mild symptoms, asymptomatic or fully vaccinated. Meantime, if you test positive with a rapid or take-home test, reporting your positive test result is voluntary.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey, which also reported another decrease.

For Jan. 23 to 29, the BCCDC reported 193 cases in South Surrey/White Rock – a 19-per-cent decrease from the 238 cases Jan. 16 to 22.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has slowed down again to between 15 and 30 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week Surrey was recording between 30 and 45 cases per 100,000.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which report 1,176 cases during the same time period.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Burnaby (389 cases), Abbotsford (331), Tri-Cities (313), Langley (255), Delta (230), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (207), North Vancouver (194), Richmond (191), New Westminster (179), Mission (84) and West Vancouver (97).



