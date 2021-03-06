Surrey sees 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in February

This is the lowest monthly increase since last fall

Total cases in B.C., broken down by municipalities, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. (MAP: BCCDC)

There were 2,402 new COVID-19 cases in Surrey in February.

That’s according to the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Thursday (March 4), which shows that Surrey has had 21,697 cases between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

The number of monthly cases had been decreasing slowly, with 3,186 in January, 5,630 in December and 6,486 in November.

This is the lowest monthly increase since last fall.

From. Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021, Surrey has accounted for about 27 per cent of all of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases. That’s a decrease from the end of January, when Surrey accounted for about 29 of all cases, and the end of 2020 when Surrey accounted for 31 per cent of all cases.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 2,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

It should be noted that in the last week there have been several reports of COVID-19 variants, specifically in Surrey schools.

The BCCDC releases weekly data, and from Feb. 21 to 27, there were 674 cases in Surrey. From Feb. 14 to 20, there were 579 and from Feb. 7 to 13, there were 538.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey

By Feb. 28, 2021, there were 1,497 cases in that region. That’s 165 new cases in February.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, followed by Abbotsford (5,065), Burnaby (4,535), Tri-Cities (3,564), Delta (2,723), Langley (2,582), New Westminster (1,549), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (1,408) and Mission (742).

Vancouver had 12,244 cases in the same time period.

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.



