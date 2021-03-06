Total cases in B.C., broken down by municipalities, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. (MAP: BCCDC)

Total cases in B.C., broken down by municipalities, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. (MAP: BCCDC)

Surrey sees 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in February

This is the lowest monthly increase since last fall

There were 2,402 new COVID-19 cases in Surrey in February.

That’s according to the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Thursday (March 4), which shows that Surrey has had 21,697 cases between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

The number of monthly cases had been decreasing slowly, with 3,186 in January, 5,630 in December and 6,486 in November.

This is the lowest monthly increase since last fall.

From. Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 26, 2021, Surrey has accounted for about 27 per cent of all of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases. That’s a decrease from the end of January, when Surrey accounted for about 29 of all cases, and the end of 2020 when Surrey accounted for 31 per cent of all cases.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 2,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

It should be noted that in the last week there have been several reports of COVID-19 variants, specifically in Surrey schools.

The BCCDC releases weekly data, and from Feb. 21 to 27, there were 674 cases in Surrey. From Feb. 14 to 20, there were 579 and from Feb. 7 to 13, there were 538.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures, March 4, 2021

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey

By Feb. 28, 2021, there were 1,497 cases in that region. That’s 165 new cases in February.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, followed by Abbotsford (5,065), Burnaby (4,535), Tri-Cities (3,564), Delta (2,723), Langley (2,582), New Westminster (1,549), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (1,408) and Mission (742).

Vancouver had 12,244 cases in the same time period.

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store
Next story
Vancouver Island mom’s grief fuels documentary of ‘Turning Hope into Action’

Just Posted

A sign encouraging COVID-19 safety steps, with the Bayside rugby clubhouse – located adjacent to Semiahmoo Secondary and the South Surrey track – in background; Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo: Tracy Holmes)
Surrey sees 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in February

This is the lowest monthly increase since last fall

Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a virtual South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce town hall on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
O’Toole says South Surrey, White Rock face ‘acute’ challenges during pandemic

Federal Conservative leader speaks at local chamber town hall

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. (Photo: Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
COVID-19 vaccination bookings start Monday for some Surrey seniors

First up is seniors aged 90-plus, and Indigenous seniors, elders aged 65-plus

Labour Minister Harry Bains addressing Surrey Board of Trade digital meeting Friday. (Screen shot)
Labour Minister says Surrey businesses’ resilience through pandemic ‘impressive’

‘Surrey’s effort in bending the curve has been among the best,’ Harry Bains says

Volunteers from Semiahmoo Secondary joined with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team and the White Rock and South Surrey Naturalists Wednesday to remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photo)
Students, volunteers remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park

Day-long project a collaboration between city, Lower Mainland Green Team

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels after found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

The family of injured Willoughby resident Ronald Gerald Jesso is hoping someone saw something that will help solve the mystery of how he came to be so badly hurt on the morning of Feb. 22. Jesso is still in hospital. (Jesso family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An appeal to help solve the mystery of an injured Langley man

Family of Ronald Gerald Jesso asks witnesses to come forward

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

B.C. RCMP Lower Mainland District officer, Asst. Commissioner Stephen Thatcher presents RCMP blankets to (from left) Chief James Hobart, Chief Maureen Chapman, Chief Derek Epp and Chief Mark Point. (RCMP)
Historic agreement significantly expands Indigenous role in Lower Mainland policing

Community Safety Agreement builds relationship of ‘trust, communication and prevention,’ says Chief

Most Read