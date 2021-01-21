Surrey seeks input from seniors on city’s walking routes

The City of Surrey has launched a new survey aimed at improving walking routes for seniors.

Through the survey – which can fill filled out online at www.surrey.ca/agefriendly until Feb. 15 – the city hopes to “learn what is most important for seniors when they walk or wheel, using mobility devices, to various destinations in their neighbourhood,” a news release issued Wednesday notes.

The information-gathering stage is the first phase of the project. Data from the survey will be used to develop tools and resources that map the best routes to local amenities, including community centres, parks, medical clinics and stores.

Additionally, the city hopes the information will help it identify and prioritize key areas in need of infrastructure improvements.

“City of Surrey is leading the way in supporting healthy active aging through its Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors, a framework that ensures seniors, families and caregivers are supported through advocacy, policy, partnering and service delivery,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in the release.

“The pedestrian routes project aims to develop a platform that will increase pedestrian travel amongst seniors while supporting improved health and mobility.”

Surrey’s Age Friendly Strategy was created in 2014 and according to the city, “is a city-wide framework for working together to ensure seniors are supported and can remain actively engaged and safe in our community.”

The survey – and plan to improve walking routes – is a joint effort between the city and the Surrey Intercultural Senior Social Inclusion Partnership Network, which is a collective initiative funded by Employment and Social Development Canada under the New Horizons for Seniors Program. It includes six organizations: Progressive Intercultural Community Services; the City of Surrey; Seniors Come Share Society; Sources BC; Semiahmoo House Society and the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association.



