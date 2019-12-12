Surrey Schools to sell property meant for school due to close proximity to pretrial

Sale funds would go toward purchasing new potential school site

The Surrey school district will be selling a property (outlined in red) that was meant to be the site of a future school after it was determined that it was too close to Surrey Pretrial Services Centre and other elementary schools. (Map: Surrey Schools)

The Surrey school district will be selling a property that was meant to be a future site for a school.

The Surrey Board of Education unanimously approved the “disposal” of property at 5869 142nd St. in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood during its Wednesday (Dec. 11) board meeting.

Secretary-treasurer Greg Frank said the site is not in the “right location for a school in the future.”

The site is within close proximity to Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, maximum-security remand centre.

A report from Frank states that the property is also located “too far west of the populous of the South Newton area to be utilized to reduce capacity shortfalls in this area and is in very close proximity to other adjacent elementary schools.”

Because of all that, according to the report, it has “resulted in the determination that the site is a surplus to the district’s need for future schools.”

The property is empty has never been used for the purpose of operating a school.

Frank said the plan would be to come back to the board once there is a final negotiated selling price in place.

The funds, he said, would then be used to purchase a “more appropriate site for an elementary school going forward.”



