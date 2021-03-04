Surrey Schools seeking community input for 2021-22 budget

Majority of it is pre-allocated, but room to address priorities in the community

Surrey Schools is looking for some community input in the 2021-22 budget.

The district is inviting all staff, students, parents and Surrey and White Rock residents to learn about and provide input on the 2021-22 budget.

People can share their feedback through an online survey, email (consultations@surreyschools.ca), by mail (14033 92nd Ave., Surrey, B.C. V3V 0B7) or through your local parent advisory council representative.

Terry Allen, the board of education’s vice-chair and budget chair, said the board seeks input each year as part of the budget process.

“Last year, we added a new survey format that garnered nearly 1,500 responses, with priorities ranging from increased support for students with special needs to funding for various programs and services,” he said.

“Over the last two years, the need for more classrooms has been identified as one of the top priorities, with many parents asking for smaller class sizes and a more balanced teacher-to-student ratio.”

The majority of the district’s budget is pre-allocated for operating and capital costs, such as school construction, additions, seismic upgrades, teachers, educational assistants and programs and services. But there is some room to address priorities identified by the community, the district says.

The district also notes the survey asks if people are interested in continuing the Blended Program, which is a combination of face-to-face and online learning, for the 2021-22 school year. However, it would be a full-year commitment.

