The Surrey school district has released its policies regarding cannabis at Surrey School properties. (Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Surrey Schools reminds parents, students of cannabis restrictions

District says approach ‘similar’ to alcohol, tobacco policies

Surrey Schools are reminding people the district’s policies regarding cannabis “are consistent with provincial and federal laws, and similar in approach to district policies regarding alcohol or tobacco.”

A policy from the district states that if a student is found in possession of “what is believed to be a cannabis or cannabis-infused product,” the product will be confiscated. The policy adds that “further actions may also be taken against the student.”

RELATED: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

RELATED: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

People 18 years and younger, they “must not possess, consume, produce, supply, sell, purchase or attempt to purchase, nor market, advertise or promote cannabis,” reads the policy. “In addition, minors cannot possess, make, supply, sell, purchase or attempt to purchase a cannabis accessory (equipment related to cannabis use, production, etc.).”

The policy adds that a minor “must not operate a vehicle, whether or not the vehicle is in motion, while there is cannabis in the vehicle.”

RELATED: Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

RELATED: Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

For people 19 years and older, they “cannot consume cannabis in any form on any school district property.”

The policy also states that adults can’t smoke or vape cannabis in public places such as skating rinks, sports fields, swimming pools, playgrounds or skate parks which the policy says is “noteworthy for adults in adjacent schools.”

Adults also can’t consume cannabis while operating a vehicle or consume cannabis while in a vehicle being operated by another person.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Former Surrey cop Dario Devic gets four-month ‘jail sentence to be served in the community’
Next story
Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey school district surpasses projected enrolment

Lastest student numbers as of Sept. 30

Surrey Christmas Bureau ready to roll in well-known Whalley building

Organization’s Toy Depot to open at former Stardust rink Nov. 6

Surrey Schools reminds parents, students of cannabis restrictions

District says approach ‘similar’ to alcohol, tobacco policies

Former Surrey cop Dario Devic gets four-month ‘jail sentence to be served in the community’

Former RCMP officer will be under house arrest for two months after Creep Catchers bust in Surrey

‘Normal guy’ from Surrey wins $1M in lottery, plans to help animals in need

He purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Man who sexually assaulted teen is declared dangerous offender

Anton Foulds has more than 30 convictions, dating back to 1991

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

B.C. man accused of killing Belgian tourist along Highway 1 appears in court

Sean McKenzie, 27, made second court appearance since his arrest in connection with the murder of Amelie Sakkalis

Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

Trial set for man charged with decades-old murder of B.C. girl

Garry Handlen accused of killing Merritt girl; also charged with Abbotsford murder

Most Read