Surrey schools, KPU and SFU closed Tuesday due to snow

City of Surrey crews working ‘around the clock’ to clear roads with a snowfall warning still in effect

Surrey School Superintendent Jordan Tinney shared this photo Tuesday morning, as he announced the district’s schools would be closed for the second day in a row due to snow. (Photo: Twitter@jordantinney)

Public schools in Surrey are closed again today (Feb. 12), as they were yesterday, with a snowfall warning still in effect.

Superintendent Jordan Tinney announced the closure around 6 a.m. on Twitter.

“‘Closed to instruction’ means no students and no employees whose primary role is to provide instructional support to students (eg. teachers, EAs, CYCW, etc.),” Tinney tweeted. “Principals can clarify any unique circumstances via email.”

SFU’s Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses are also closed today due to weather conditions.

“Campus buildings remain open on all SFU campuses, but all classes, exams, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day,” the university announced early Tuesday morning.

All Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will also be closed today, due to snow.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley.

“A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected,” Environment Canada reports. “A second low pressure centre in as many days is giving more snow to the South Coast today. This second disturbance is spreading snow to virtually the entire South Coast this morning.”

Snow is expected to taper off late this afternoon.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” cautions Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

SEE ALSO: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

Just as they were yesterday, schools in our district are closed for instruction today, Feb. 12. Stay safe everyone. #snowday #sd36learn #surreybc #whiterock — Surrey Schools (@Surrey_Schools) February 12, 2019

Due to continued snowfall and current road conditions, there will be delays to Waste Collection Services for Monday and Tuesday collection. Any changes to collection services due to weather or road conditions will be updated at https://t.co/4KbAU1kJyJ pic.twitter.com/nJhHapdimX — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) February 12, 2019

Forecast is calling for more snow tonight. Our crews have been working around the clock clearing snow from high-volume arterial, major collector roads, bus routes and hilly areas. Be safe, leave extra time and check www.surrey/snow for route priority and our plow tracker map. pic.twitter.com/ZZAKXeZWji — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) February 12, 2019

More snow-related news: The Arts Council of Surrey's general meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 12th at Newton Cultural Centre is cancelled due to snow. — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) February 12, 2019

Surrey’s snow removal crews are working “around the clock” clearing high-volume arterial, major collector roads, bus routes and hilly area with the city’s arsenal of 63 pieces of winter maintenance equipment and tonnes of salt.

Ray Kerr, Surrey’s manager of engineering operations, said crews have been working non-stop since snow began to fall Sunday.

“They’re all working, rotating 12-hour shifts,” he said Monday. “And we’ll be doing that at this point, until later in the week.”

Surrey targets “priority one” roads first, which are key arteries that are used by large numbers of drivers. They include main roads, bus routes and roads frequented by emergency service crews.

If those roads are taken care of, crews move onto second priority streets, which are artierial and collector routes, including local connector roads in residential areas.

“But once the snow starts we move back to priority ones again,” Kerr noted.

Meantime, the city has launched an online tool allowing people to track Surrey’s snow plows online.

It’s not in live time, but Kerr said it’s “pretty close.”

“There’s a bit of a delay but they can take a look at the routes that have been done, and within what time frame. It’s fantastic. It’s called 511,” he added.

See it for yourself at 511portal.com/surrey, AKA Surrey Plow Tracker.

Monday night, the City of Surrey also advised residents that waste pickup will be delayed, due to the significant snowfall this week.

READ ALSO: OUR VIEW: S’no time like now to help others as winter hits Surrey

Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, #SurreyBC launches snow plow tracker https://t.co/NrXRTlrzLX — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) February 11, 2019

.@SurreyRCMP urge drivers to take it slow +clear snow off your vehicle before hitting the streets. “Keep an eye out for kids and pedestrians. Watch for kids who might be out enjoying the snow day, doing their snow angels," says @elenoresturko.https://t.co/oxrzQ0FzJU #surreybc pic.twitter.com/0IvcHawZ60 — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 11, 2019

Report to work, or not? #SurreyBC education assistants get conflicting instructions Monday https://t.co/hX9Jo8Do0F — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) February 11, 2019

Okay Surrey, we can do this! Snow has started to fall so reduce that speed, keep keep your distance, and remove all snow from your vehicle before driving! #SurreyBC #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/vjkyRH4cBJ — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) February 11, 2019