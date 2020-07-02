(Pixabay)

Surrey School’s entrepreneurship program expands

‘YELL’ now offered at Queen Elizabeth, Semiahmoo

Two Surrey high schools are now offering an entrepreneurship program.

Youth Entrepreneurship and Leadership Launchpad has expanded into a second school for the upcoming school year, according to a release from the school district.

It is now being offered at Queen Elizabeth and Semiahmoo secondary schools.

Students entering grades 10 to 12 can apply for YELL.

Classes are two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evenings, running from September 2020 to May 2021.

The district said the course is delivered in partnership with YELL Canada, which is “based on top-quality university entrepreneurship programs, as well as best practices from Silicon Valley.”

It’s geared toward students interested in business, innovation and “seeing original ideas brought to fruition.”

The district added that through the program, students will “learn to develop and evaluate a business, build personal network of business contacts, hone creative and critical thinking, use teamwork and put presentation skills to the test.”

Students who complete the course, according to the district, will get a credit for Entrepreneurship 12.

Students in grades 11 and 12 will be considered first for the program.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

SchoolsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 14-year-old girl has been found
Next story
RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Just Posted

New goalkeeper training centre opens in Cloverdale

Nestled on Surrey-Langley border, facility offers full range of training programs

Blustery South Surrey walk to benefit homeless

Patricia Mulvaney logged 10k Thursday to boost awareness of Surrey Urban Mission Society

‘Not the first time’ for driver clocked at excessive speed in South Surrey

Police say vehicle was doing 148 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Surrey School’s entrepreneurship program expands

‘YELL’ now offered at Queen Elizabeth, Semiahmoo

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 2: Here’s the update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, July 2

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

Most Read