Surrey School’s entrepreneurship program expands

Two Surrey high schools are now offering an entrepreneurship program.

Youth Entrepreneurship and Leadership Launchpad has expanded into a second school for the upcoming school year, according to a release from the school district.

It is now being offered at Queen Elizabeth and Semiahmoo secondary schools.

Students entering grades 10 to 12 can apply for YELL.

Classes are two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evenings, running from September 2020 to May 2021.

The district said the course is delivered in partnership with YELL Canada, which is “based on top-quality university entrepreneurship programs, as well as best practices from Silicon Valley.”

It’s geared toward students interested in business, innovation and “seeing original ideas brought to fruition.”

The district added that through the program, students will “learn to develop and evaluate a business, build personal network of business contacts, hone creative and critical thinking, use teamwork and put presentation skills to the test.”

Students who complete the course, according to the district, will get a credit for Entrepreneurship 12.

Students in grades 11 and 12 will be considered first for the program.



