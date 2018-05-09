Surrey-Fleetwood NDP MLA Jagrup Brar. (File photo)

Surrey school to get $105K for new playground

It’s part of the NDP government’s Playground Equipment Program

A Surrey elementary school will be getting a new playground as a result of $105,000 in provincial funding announced this week by the NDP government.

“For far too long, the burder of paying for quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school was put on parents to fundraise,” Surrey-Fleetwood NDP MLA Jagrup Brar said. “Parents of students at Janice Churchill Elementary can rest assured that our government will provide funding to build a new playground to allow children to play in a safe and accessible playground.”

The school is located at 8226-146th Street.

Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming this week revealed the government’s Playground Equipment Program that will provide annually up to $5 million to school districts to buy new or replacement playgrounds. Twenty-six schools this year will receive $90,000 for a standard playground and 25 schools — among them Janice Churchill — will receive $105,000 for a universally accessible playground.

READ ALSO: B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

READ ALSO: New playground coming to North Delta’s Chalmers Elementary


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Teacher hugged student, said he was attracted to her
Next story
Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Just Posted

VIDEO: Guilty verdict for animal-cruelty charges

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Fraser Health gets $1.38M grant for brain research

Grant to help better understand and track effects of aging on the brain

National college basketball championships coming to Lower Mainland

Langley Events Centre will host CCAA men’s tournament in March 2019

Surrey school to get $105K for new playground

It’s part of the NDP government’s Playground Equipment Program

Cloverdale to warm up for rodeo with annual Chili Cook-Off

Free chili and children’s activities at Friday, May 18 cook-off in Clover Square Village

VIDEO: ‘Bling’ in the Bowl: Rodeo’s dedicated grand entry team doesn’t horse around

Bit-A-Bling squad of women adds pomp and ceremony at Stetson Bowl on Victoria Day long weekend

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

GARDEN: Let lovely lilacs be your garden guide to planting annuals

Lilacs aren’t just a beautiful flower: they can also tell you when it’s time to plant your annuals

VIDEO: ‘Bling’ in the Bowl: Rodeo’s dedicated grand entry team doesn’t horse around

Bit-A-Bling squad of women adds pomp and ceremony at Stetson Bowl on Victoria Day long weekend

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

Police warn about ‘virtual kidnapping’ scheme targeting foreign students

Students are told to make fake videos that are sent to their families to extort money

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Most Read