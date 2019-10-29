Surrey school district websites now available in 103 languages

Surrey school district websites are now available in more than 100 languages, using a Google Translate tool. (Image: Surrey Schools)

Surrey school district’s website, and all individual school websites, are now available in more than 100 languages.

Using Google Translate, the new translate tool can be found in the top right of the websites’ blue navigation bar. The websites can be translated into 103 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Chinese, Spanish and French.

Within the district, more than half of the students are from a household in which a language other than English is spoken. If the more than 195 languages represented in Surrey schools, the highest percentages are Punjabi, Tagalog (Filipino), Mandarin, Hindi and Arabic.

According to the district, Google Translate is intended to provide the websites’ users with basic translation of the information available on the websites, adding that it may lose some accuracy or context when translating into certain languages.

“Surrey Schools cannot guarantee the accuracy of any translated information and it is highly recommended that users contact the appropriate departments or schools before acting upon translated information.”

Surrey Schools staff need to be signed out of the website to see the “Translate” button.

