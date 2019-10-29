Surrey school district websites are now available in more than 100 languages, using a Google Translate tool. (Image: Surrey Schools)

Surrey school district websites now available in 103 languages

Includes all individual school websites

Surrey school district’s website, and all individual school websites, are now available in more than 100 languages.

Using Google Translate, the new translate tool can be found in the top right of the websites’ blue navigation bar. The websites can be translated into 103 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Chinese, Spanish and French.

Within the district, more than half of the students are from a household in which a language other than English is spoken. If the more than 195 languages represented in Surrey schools, the highest percentages are Punjabi, Tagalog (Filipino), Mandarin, Hindi and Arabic.

According to the district, Google Translate is intended to provide the websites’ users with basic translation of the information available on the websites, adding that it may lose some accuracy or context when translating into certain languages.

“Surrey Schools cannot guarantee the accuracy of any translated information and it is highly recommended that users contact the appropriate departments or schools before acting upon translated information.”

Surrey Schools staff need to be signed out of the website to see the “Translate” button.

READ ALSO: French, Punjabi, Mandarin are most-sought second languages in Surrey schools: report, Feb. 20, 2018

Previous story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee
Next story
PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Just Posted

Launch of Surrey’s new program registration system will mean five-day shutdown

It’s all part of a new City of Surrey website, expected to launch in early 2020

Surrey school district websites now available in 103 languages

Includes all individual school websites

Delta’s Francis among five athletes named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Kirk McLean, Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other 2020 inductees

Ten teams set to hit court at Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament

Annual event set for South Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary

PHOTOS: Surrey ‘spider house’ scares up fun in Cloverdale

Kevin and Traci Penner are responsible for what may well be the largest spider you’ll see anywhere

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Fraser Valley company is first in Canada to collaborate with Vans shoes

VSSL of Abbotsford partners with iconic shoe brand to launch limited-edition collection

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Most Read