Surrey school district Supt. Jordan Tinney announced his retirement Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Surrey school district superintendent announces retirement

Jordan Tinney has been with the district for 9 years

After seven years in the role, Surrey school district Supt. Jordan Tinney has announced his retirement.

Tinney announced his intent to retire this school year in an email to staff on Friday (Oct. 1), according to a post on the district’s website. It notes Tinney discussed his decision with the board beforehand.

He has been with the district for more than nine years, serving as superintendent for seven of those.

The post adds Tinney has “led the school district through exponential growth, a progressive learning strategy and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a tweet, Tinney said he is “enormously honoured to have learned from and with so many incredibly talented and committed people who serve children and the community well each and every day.”

Education board chair Laurie Larsen said they are “very grateful” for his leadership and dedication to the district.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for all of his hard work and leadership, particularly over these past two years. This is bittersweet news – we will definitely miss but we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The district says Tinney will stay on as superintendent until a replacement is found, with the job posting going out next week.

