Surrey School District building. (File photo) Surrey School District building. (File photo)

Surrey School District reports "low risk" COVID-19 case at Johnston Heights secondary

Person confirmed COVID-19 positive attended Johnston Heights secondary school from September 8 to 11

The Surrey School District is reporting a “low risk” COVID-19 contact at Johnston Heights secondary school.

A letter was sent out “to provide notification that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Johnston Heights Secondary Schools from September 8 to 11, 2020.”

It noted the person didn’t have contact with students “on the date of this possible exposure.”

Meantime, Fraser Health discovered on Sept. 11 that a staff member at Panorama Ridge secondary school who was at that school on Sept. 8 – the first day staff returned from summer vacation, with no students on site – has also tested positive and is self-isolating.

READ ALSO: Staff member at Surrey long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19: Fraser Health

READ ALSO: Another Surrey McDonald’s restaurant briefly closed due to COVID-positive employee


