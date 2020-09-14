Surrey School District reports “low risk” COVID-19 case at Johnston Heights secondary

The Surrey School District is reporting a “low risk” COVID-19 contact at Johnston Heights secondary school.
A letter was sent out “to provide notification that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Johnston Heights Secondary Schools from September 8 to 11, 2020.”
It noted the person didn’t have contact with students “on the date of this possible exposure.”
Big thanks to staff and community at @JohnstonHeights for supporting us in another Low Risk COVID contact at school. Most importantly thanks to the strong health protocols in place to keep any exposure limited. #SurreyBC Letters have gone out. #sd36learn @Surrey_Schools pic.twitter.com/1mrDS1VngS
Meantime, Fraser Health discovered on Sept. 11 that a staff member at Panorama Ridge secondary school who was at that school on Sept. 8 – the first day staff returned from summer vacation, with no students on site – has also tested positive and is self-isolating.
