Surrey School’s meal program will continue to provide for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Surrey school district receives $30,000 donation for meal program

Funds from Breakfast Club of Canada meant to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The Breakfast Club of Canada has donated $30,000 to the Surrey school district’s meal program.

Currently, the meal program is distributing more than 1,600 meals per day, said Surrey Board of Education Chair Laurie Larsen.

The $30,000, Larsen said, will help the district feed more than 4,000 students.

“Everyday each student receives a single meal and snacks with sufficient calories to cover both breakfast and lunch,” she said. “This program makes meals available to all students who may be in need – this includes the 2,100 students who received meals during regular school operations, as well as new students that are getting directed to the program for support during the pandemic.”

According to the district, the donation from the Breakfast Club of Canada is meant to support the program’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other organizations, such as the Vancouver Sun Children’s Fund and the United Way of the Lower Mainland have also donated to the meal program.

“On behalf of the district, I would like to thank the many donors who support our school-based meal program,” said Larsen. “These contributions from local businesses, community groups, non-profit organizations and individual donors help us provide nutritious meals for students who wouldn’t otherwise have access.”

Despite in-class instruction being suspended, the district is continuing the meal program at nine school sites, using a combination of drive-through and in-person pickup.

A bagged meal and snack is provided Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the sites.

“We’ve adapted the program so that we can safely continue providing meals for our students during the pandemic,’ she said. “The health and safety of our staff and students is always our first priority.”

If people would like to donate to the meal program, they can contact the district’s Business Development Office at 604-595-6066 or email donations@surreyschools.ca. A tax receipt for donations of $25 or more will be provided.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
