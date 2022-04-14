Surrey school district looking into ‘inappropriate’ April Fool’s prank: letter to parents

District says ‘safety and wellbeing of our students – both physical and emotional’ is first priority

The Surrey school district is looking into an April Fool’s Day prank that was “inappropriate and may have been distressing,” according to a letter addressed to parents.

The letter, obtained by the Now-Leader, states, “It has come to our attention that on April 1 an April Fool’s Day prank was played that was inappropriate and may have been distressing for students involved.

“Please be assured we are taking this matter seriously and looking into this incident.”

The letter is signed by Johnston Heights Secondary principal Susan Beyer.

However, the letter does not say what the prank was.

Surrey RCMP say the prank was not reported to police, and police have not opened an investigation into it.

The district, in an emailed statement, said the prank has been brought to its attention.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students – both physical and emotional – is always our first priority,” reads the statement.

“In response to this incident, the school has implemented a plan which will allow all affected students an opportunity to talk about their thoughts and feelings with their counsellor or teachers as appropriate. We also encourage any student who needs additional support to reach out to a counsellor, teacher, or administrator.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Education