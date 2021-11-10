Surrey school district hires new superintendent

Mark Pearmain has been hired as the Surrey school district’s incoming superintendent. (Photo: School District 44/Twitter)

The Surrey school district has found its new superintendent.

Mark Pearmain, according to a release from the district, has been selected to fill the position of superintendent of schools and CEO for the Surrey school district.

Pearmain, who is currently the superintendent of the North Vancouver school district, “brings with him a wealth of leadership experience in the education sector.”

According to a release from the North Vancouver district, Pearmain has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles in public schools. He joined the school district in 2014 as assistant superintendent and was appointed superintendent in 2016.

“It is a significant moment,” said Pearmain in the North Vancouver release.

“I am so very proud of what we have achieved together over the past seven years, and most notably, the last 18 months of the pandemic. I know the foundation of excellence in education is strong here and am confident the North Vancouver School District will continue to be a place where all students and staff come together to learn, share, grow and thrive.”

Laurie Larsen, Surrey Board of Education chair, said the board is pleased to welcome Pearmain to Surrey Schools.

“There is no question that in our interviews with him we heard and saw the qualities that we feel are necessary to continue our important work as a district.”

Current superintendent Jordan Tinney announced his retirement Oct. 1 after nine years with the district, with seven of those as superintendent.

The district says the board will now begin its transition process, with Tinney continuing in his role until the transition is complete, which will likely be close to spring break.

