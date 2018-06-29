Quick-firing 18 pounder field gun from the First World War made its way through Surrey on Thursday. (Submitted photo)

Surrey says howdy to howitzer

Local towing company transports big gun from Port Kells to Vancouver

Say hi to my little friend…

It’s not every day you get to see a howitzer.

But one was in Surrey, in Port Kells, on Thursday — a quick-firing 18 pounder field gun from the First World War.

Leon Jensen said the gun was loaded onto a smaller vehicle in Port Kells during its 1,300-kilometre journey from the Canadian Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta to its new home at the Bessborough Armoury in Kitsilano.

It’s believed this particular gun likely didn’t make it to the battlefields overseas but was probably used to train gunners here at home.

“This gun,” said Dr. Peter Moogk, curator at the Regimental Museum, “was the mainstay of the Canadian Field Artillery during the war. The 31st Battery, perpetuated by Vancouver’s 15th Field Artillery Regiment, was equipped with the 18-pounder and the 68th Battery, deployed to northern Russia, went with the same weapon.”

homelessphoto

The gun had been sitting in the middle of a traffic circle in Alberta for more than 40 years, exposed to the elements, before being sent here.

As the 40-foot trailer it was on could not make it through Vancouver’s narrow streets near the armoury, the Vancouver Artillery Association reached out to Clover Towing for help.

Cari Roberston, the general manager of Clover Towing, said she’d thought she heard it all until a retired colonel contacted her company seeking help to move the old cannon.

“That was a new one,” she said.

homelessphoto


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Surrey says howdy to howitzer

Local towing company transports big gun from Port Kells to Vancouver

Surrey RCMP suspect impaired driving after roll-over crash

It happened at 140th Street and 89th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

New book reveals Christian church’s ‘untold story’ in Surrey, White Rock

It’s called The Church in Surrey and White Rock: The Untold Story

Surrey police seize handgun, drugs while on patrol in Newton

Two men arrested Tuesday after RCMP see what appeared to be drug deal going down

Woman hoping ‘White Knight’ returns lost wallet

Wallet lost near East Beach shops, parking lot

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove

New Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre was unveiled in a ceremony June 29

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Most Read