Surrey says effective immediately, open burning of any kind banned

So far this year, Surrey Fire Service has responded to 33 brush and grass fires and 128 burning complaints

The City of Surrey says effective immediately, open burning of any kind is banned in the city.

Between May 1 and Oct. 1, 2017, the Surrey Fire Service responded to 472 brush and grass fires, and 418 burning complaints.

“As we move closer to the summer season, the Surrey Fire Service wants to remind its citizens that seasonally high temperatures and dry weather do result in an increase in the potential for brush fires and nuisance smoke throughout the City Of Surrey,” notes a media release sent Wednesday. “To date in 2018, we have attended 33 brush and grass fires and 128 burning complaints.”

Open burning, including backyard fires, are not allowed in Surrey.

The city says any fire service attendance to an open burning complaint may be subject to cost recovery.

Natural gas, propane or charcoal briquettes are permitted in Surrey, “as long as they are being used in ULC/CSA-approved devices for that particular product. Charcoal briquettes are allowed on private property, but are prohibited in city parks and on city beaches.”

Visit surrey.ca/city-services/4658.aspx for more information.

