Surrey sawmill catches fire Tuesday night

A fire burns at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells on Tuesday (Jan. 31). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A fire broke out at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells (19515 98A Ave) on Tuesday night (Jan. 31).

A Black Press freelancer at the scene stated when firefighters first arrived at about 11:15 p.m., the blaze could be seen from a building on the north side of the property.

Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters battled the blaze for 90 minutes before it was contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



