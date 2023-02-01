A fire burns at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells on Tuesday (Jan. 31). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A fire burns at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells on Tuesday (Jan. 31). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Port Kells

Surrey sawmill catches fire Tuesday night

Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters battled blaze for 90 minutes before it was contained

A fire broke out at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells (19515 98A Ave) on Tuesday night (Jan. 31).

A Black Press freelancer at the scene stated when firefighters first arrived at about 11:15 p.m., the blaze could be seen from a building on the north side of the property.

Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters battled the blaze for 90 minutes before it was contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

fireSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Political theatre’: NDP questions sanctions regime as few funds frozen, none seized

Just Posted

The Museum of Surrey is hosting an information and dialogue session Feb. 6 for the Royal B.C. Museum. The Royal B.C. Museum plans to undertake a multi-year, province-wide engagement plan to listen to the people of B.C. and gather feedback with respect to the future of the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Royal B.C. Museum holding community engagement session at Museum of Surrey

The Agriplex is seen on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Jan. 31, 2023. The City of Surrey is applying for a $1 million grant to upgrade the building, including putting in a level concrete floor. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Agriplex may be getting a makeover

A fire burns at S&R Sawmills in Port Kells on Tuesday (Jan. 31). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey sawmill catches fire Tuesday night

Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)
Plan to target catalytic converter theft in play, Surrey mayor says