File photo

File photo

Surrey saw ‘impressive’ 3.9% job growth in October above onset of pandemic

That’s according to Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market report

The latest labour market report released by the Surrey Board of Trade indicates October saw an “impressive” 3.9 per cent growth in employment – more than 11,600 jobs – above that of February, 2020, early into the pandemic.

Moreover, that’s roughly 36,500 jobs more than Surrey’s lowest job levels in April 2020.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, says tracking labour market trends “in an ongoing way” helps develop a “suitably skilled workforce, a broad availability of good-quality education as a foundation for future training, and a close matching of skills supply to the needs of enterprises and labour markets.

“It enables workers and enterprises to adjust to changes in technology and markets, and to anticipate and prepare for the skills needs of the future,” she said.

“This will fuel innovation, investment, economic diversification and competitiveness, as well as social and occupational mobility.”

READ ALSO: Surrey records ‘impressive’ 4% increase in employment

The Surrey Board of Trade also reported an “impressive” four per cent increase in employment in this city in August – 11,793 jobs more than before the outset of the pandemic in February 2020 and nearly 37,000 higher than the lowest job levels recorded in April of that year.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BusinessSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 people stabbed at business next to Richmond RCMP station
Next story
Trump, bruised by midterms, vows to bring down Biden in fresh bid for U.S. president

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Convicted Surrey drug dealer whose sister was murdered loses court appeal for leniency

File photo
Surrey saw ‘impressive’ 3.9% job growth in October above onset of pandemic

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey man wants to run fastest across Canada for mental health, ‘like what Terry Fox did for cancer’

Outside council chambers, inside Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council tackles 1,900 homes proposed for North Surrey at its first meeting