Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

The Safe Surrey Coalition (SSC) candidates promise that, if elected, they will nix a proposed major development in Rosemary Heights.

Porte Communities is proposing 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes on land located at 3690 and 3660 152 St.

The 3690 152 St. property is the former site of a Roman Catholic retreat centre that quietly operated for nearly 40 years. The Rosemary Heights Retreat Centre closed its doors in 2015.

The development application has been on hold since June 2017, until a comprehensive review is completed. Last March, city staff recommended that the applications be allowed to proceed for council consideration.

In a news release issued Thursday, SSC says its candidates will not allow the proposal to pass, “especially given the sensitive nature of the eco-system.”

The release says mayoral candidate Doug McCallum and fellow SSC candidates promise to look into the possibility of purchasing the land and turning it into a park.

Previous story
Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals
Next story
Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Just Posted

Cloverdale firefighters free crow from precarious perch

Crow flies off unharmed after some help from Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

Senior Delta police officer suspended pending investigation of interactions with young woman

The officer has been off the job since late August while Saanich Police look into the matter

Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

Surrey RCMP officer says police need to develop trusting relationships

Langley RCMP hosts meeting to ‘learn best practices’ when dealing with homelessness issue

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

Most Read