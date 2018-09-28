Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

The Safe Surrey Coalition (SSC) candidates promise that, if elected, they will nix a proposed major development in Rosemary Heights.

Porte Communities is proposing 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes on land located at 3690 and 3660 152 St.

The 3690 152 St. property is the former site of a Roman Catholic retreat centre that quietly operated for nearly 40 years. The Rosemary Heights Retreat Centre closed its doors in 2015.

The development application has been on hold since June 2017, until a comprehensive review is completed. Last March, city staff recommended that the applications be allowed to proceed for council consideration.

In a news release issued Thursday, SSC says its candidates will not allow the proposal to pass, “especially given the sensitive nature of the eco-system.”

The release says mayoral candidate Doug McCallum and fellow SSC candidates promise to look into the possibility of purchasing the land and turning it into a park.