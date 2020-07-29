File photo

Surrey robberies up 83 per cent in 2020 second quarter compared to same time last year

That’s up 110 recorded robberies from 60, according to most recent RCMP stats

Robberies in Surrey increased by 83 per cent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s up 110 recorded robberies from 60.

This is according to the most recent statistics released by the Surrey RCMP.

What role the pandemic has played in this increase in robberies is hard to nail down, though.

“Whenever we put out stats, the ‘why’ of statistics is always the greatest question, right?” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “Certainly with all of our statistics there is the potential that there has been an impact from the pandemic. For example, early on we saw an increase in business break-and-enters because we had unoccupied places but we saw a decrease in our residential B&Es and thefts of vehicles because people were home and cars were parked in the driveway, we just had a lot more eyes and ears in those areas.”

READ ALSO: Violent crime dropped nine per cent in Surrey, RCMP says

Despite the increase in robberies, the total number of Criminal Code Offences dropped by 13 per cent, to 9,957 from 11,438. Property crimes also dropped by 18 per cent, to 5,372 files from 6,581 and violent crimes dropped by one per cent, to 2,062 recorded offences from 2,092.

Sturko said most of the robberies were “personal robberies” or “crimes of opportunity” as opposed to bank robberies and such.

“People having their backpack stolen, or cellphones,” she noted. “We had a number, in that quarter, of robberies related to online marketplace apps.”

Of all robberies in the 2020’s second quarter, 51 were in the Whalley/City Centre district, 27 were in Fleetwood/Guildford, 23 were in Newton, seven were in Cloverdale and two were in South Surrey.

Meantime, the year-to-date stats for the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, violent crime fell by four per cent, property-related crimes dropped by seven per cent and the total number of recorded Criminal Code Offences dropped by eight per cent.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds
Next story
Patton, Nagra, Guerra named directors of homelessness and housing society in closed meeting

Just Posted

Low-cost bicycle repair shop in Cloverdale overwhelmed by need

Cloverdale Community Cycles shuts doors to new customers for time being

Surrey robberies up 83 per cent in 2020 second quarter compared to same time last year

That’s up 110 recorded robberies from 60, according to most recent RCMP stats

Non-readers harder to reach in South Surrey/White Rock due to COVID-19

Being able to read, comprehend medical advice critically important during pandemic

White Rock approves $1 million Marine Drive hump stabilization project

Three-month retaining wall project will involve traffic disruption

Surrey’s mayor and eight councillors raked in $1,020,072 last year

‘We’re talking about a very large amount of income that we’re pulling in here,’ Councillor Steven Pettigrew said

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Canada agrees to tax homegrown wine in trade settlement

The change is expected to occur by June 30, 2022

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Mission’s Real Canadian Superstore

Staff member last worked on July 24

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Most Read