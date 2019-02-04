Surrey retirees plan to fix home after $500K lotto win

‘At first I thought it said $50,000,’ Don Bucholtz recalled

Don Bucholtz and wife Darlene have plans to fix up their house after winning $500,000 in a Lotto Max draw.

The retirees are the latest lotto winners from Surrey.

Don slowed down and recounted all the zeroes to learn he won a life-changing prize.

“At first I thought it said $50,000,” he said in a BCLC release. “Then I realized there was one more zero and I thought, well, that’s pretty alright!”

Don and Darlene said “Yes” to the Extra when they purchased their ticket and matched all four numbers in the Dec. 22 draw.

“It’s breathtaking,” added Don, who was most excited to tell Darlene after he checked his ticket at Save-On-Foods. “I brought it to the retailer and it showed up on the big screen. I’m just happy we took the chance.

“We will definitely be fixing up our home, and while we’ve been to many places, a little more traveling can’t hurt,” Don added.

Darlene said winning is “awesome. We’ve been buying lottery tickets together since we got married.”

British Columbians collected over $153 million in Lotto Max prizes in 2018.

Lotto Max customers in B.C. have until 7:30 p.m. (PDT) on Friday evenings to purchase a ticket for that night’s draw. Visit PlayNow.com for details.

