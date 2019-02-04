Surrey lotto winner Don Bucholtz with wife Darlene. (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey retirees plan to fix home after $500K lotto win

‘At first I thought it said $50,000,’ Don Bucholtz recalled

Don Bucholtz and wife Darlene have plans to fix up their house after winning $500,000 in a Lotto Max draw.

The retirees are the latest lotto winners from Surrey.

Don slowed down and recounted all the zeroes to learn he won a life-changing prize.

“At first I thought it said $50,000,” he said in a BCLC release. “Then I realized there was one more zero and I thought, well, that’s pretty alright!”

Don and Darlene said “Yes” to the Extra when they purchased their ticket and matched all four numbers in the Dec. 22 draw.

“It’s breathtaking,” added Don, who was most excited to tell Darlene after he checked his ticket at Save-On-Foods. “I brought it to the retailer and it showed up on the big screen. I’m just happy we took the chance.

“We will definitely be fixing up our home, and while we’ve been to many places, a little more traveling can’t hurt,” Don added.

Darlene said winning is “awesome. We’ve been buying lottery tickets together since we got married.”

British Columbians collected over $153 million in Lotto Max prizes in 2018.

Lotto Max customers in B.C. have until 7:30 p.m. (PDT) on Friday evenings to purchase a ticket for that night’s draw. Visit PlayNow.com for details.

• RELATED STORIES:

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

Surrey woman wins whopping $39.5 million, plans to leave Surrey

Previous story
Victoria voted ‘most romantic city’ in Canada
Next story
CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says

Just Posted

Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council

Council votes against amending noise bylaw to allow overnight projects

North Delta teen crooner to sing at gospel competion

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kluftinger ranks Sinatra and Nat King Cole among his favourite performers

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Most Read