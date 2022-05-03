Surrey retiree who ‘came from very little growing up’ plans to share $2M-win with family

Surrey’s Rahmat Ali says he plans to share his $2-million winnings with his family after scoring the top prize in the March 26 BC/49 draw. (Photo: BCLC)

A Surrey man says he plans to share his $2-million winnings with his family after scoring the top prize in the March 26 BC/49 draw.

Rahmat Ali, a retiree, said he didn’t realize at first that he’d won the $2 million, according to a release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. Ali bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven on 128 Street, and scanned his ticket at a self-scanner at a FreshCo.

“At first, I didn’t know the amount… the retailer just told me it was a big win,” he said. “Once I found out how much I won I was shocked. I never thought I would win that big.”

Ali said he shared the news with his wife right away and then his daughter and her husband.

“My daughters who live in New Zealand are going to come home to celebrate, which is exciting. I came from very little growing up and want to help my kids and family for the future.”



