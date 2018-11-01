Surrey residents charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Two Surrey residents, one a 70-year-old man, have been charged following a police seizure of almost $3 million worth of drugs, cash and dozens of vehicles, say Winnipeg police.

Winnipeg police said in a news release on Nov. 1 that the charges follow a 10-month investigation that spanned across the country.

Surrey residents Allan Ronald Rodney, 70, and Shontal Vaupotic, 32, have each been charged.

Rodney has 17 charges against him, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and MDMA. Vaupotic has 16 charges, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and MDMA.

The probe, known as Project Riverbank, targeted an alleged sophisticated criminal drug network that police claim supplied a variety of illicit drugs through a supply chain across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Police said in a news release that 10 men and women have been charged, including the two Surrey residents and a Vancouver resident, facing a total of 156 offences related to conspiracy and trafficking in a controlled substance, firearms and proceeds of crime.

More than 300 police officers working across Western Canada were involved in the execution of 16 search warrants, police said.

Eight vehicles, a boat and two trailers were seized from three properties in B.C., including a McLaren, Porsche and Sting Ray Boat, totalling $966,000. Roughly $250,000 in cash was also seized.

