Surrey resident wins $500K from Lotto Max, plans to pay off mortgage

Hien Vo is celebrating after winning $500,000 in the Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw.

“I was most excited to tell my girlfriend,” Vo said in a statement.

Vo was at his home in Surrey when he learned he had won.

He plans to have a small celebration and use the winnings to pay off his mortgage.

Vo purchased the winning ticket at Superstore on 104 Avenue.

The Maxmillions prize was shared with another winner in Ontario.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $157 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.



