Surrey resident falls victim to $18,000 CRA, Bitcoin scam

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after a resident was defrauded out of $18,000 in yet another Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

Police say the person fell victim to a telephone scam, in which fraudsters posed as CRA “officers.”

“They told the victim that they had a warrant, and in order to resolve the warrant they would have to pay,” police said in a release. “The men ordered the victim to exchange Canadian Currency into Bitcoins and then transfer that currency to them. Out of fear of being arrested, the victim transferred the money.”

Surrey RCMP say in such scams, fraudsters “contact members of the public and falsely assert that the person they are speaking with owes a large tax bill or penalty. They often use threatening language, and pressure their victims by leading them to believe they are facing an arrest, or other legal action unless they immediately pay a sum of money.”

This week, Vancouver Police Department also issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in another CRA scam.

In that incident, police say two men wearing what appeared to be RCMP uniforms arrived where the woman was, and handcuffed her and placed her in the backseat of an older-model sedan.

She was persuaded to withdraw $6,000 from a bank near Cambie Street and West King Edward Avenue and was then driven to a Bitcoin machine in Surrey to deposit the funds. The suspects then fled the area without the victim.

“This incident has taken the CRA scam to a new level. Taking physical control of someone like this can be considered kidnapping,” VPD Constable Jason Doucette said.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said people can be vulnerable to these scams when they’re unsure of how taxes are collected in the country.

“We want to share important information about tax collection, and to assure the public, that they will not be threatened as part of the tax collection process,” said Sturko.

Surrey RCMP are sharing the following information to help people avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

  • The CRA will never use aggressive or threatening language, nor will it threaten arrest of send police.
  • CRA does not accept payment by prepaid credit cards or gift cards (such as iTunes, Home Depot, etc.), e-transfer/digital currency (such as Bitcoin, Steam cards, etc.), wire transfer (such as Western Union, Money Gram, etc.).
  • The CRA accepted payment methods are online banking, debit card, pre-authorized debit, credit card or Pay Pal through a third-party service provider.

Police say if you are not sure the call you received is from the CRA, avoid taking any action as a result of pressure or threats from suspicious callers. Instead, confirm the status of your tax accounts and verify whether the communication is really from the CRA by calling 1-800-959-8281 or by checking My Account at canada.ca/my-cra-account. You will never be penalized for double-checking that you’re talking to the real CRA.

For more information on frauds and scams, and how to protect yourself, visit the Surrey RCMP website or visit canada.ca/taxes-fraud-prevention.

-With files from Ashley Wadhwani

