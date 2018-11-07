One person was pronounced deceased at the scene after a vehicle collision near the 13400-block of 88 Avenue Sunday morning (Nov. 4). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey resident charged in fatal collision

Police are also looking for video footage, witnesses to the Nov. 4 crash

Surrey RCMP say a 25-year-old Surrey resident has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, following a fatal accident in north Surrey early Sunday morning (Nov. 4).

RELATED: One person dead after collision in Surrey

In a news release Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 7), police said Nicolas Karvouniaris has been charged with the three counts and has been released on court-ordered conditions with a future court date.

Police said the Criminal Collision Investigation Team is continuing its investigation into the fatal collision that happened just after midnight on Nov. 4.

On Sunday, police said they were called to a “serious motor vehicle incident” at 12:03 a.m. near the 13400-block of 88 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said through its investigating, they have determined that a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee was travelling westbound on 88th Avenue near 134th Street when it crossed the centre median and collided with a Ford Escape travelling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford Escape, RCMP said, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, police said, remain in hospital with “life threatening injuries” while a third passenger who received “minor injuries” has since been released from hospital.

“The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep Cherokee received minor injuries and was taken into custody at the time of the occurrence,” Surrey RCMP said.

Police say investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or cellphone video or was a witness to the collision that has not yet been contacted by police.

Please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Aaron Hinks


