Surrey records just under 3,200 COVID-19 cases in January

A driver pulls up to the COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

In 13 months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C., Surrey has recorded 19,295 COVID-19.

In January 2021, there were 3,186 cases, according to the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

However, that’s a decrease from the 5,630 cases in December and the 6,486 cases in November.

From. Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, Surrey has accounted for about 29 per cent of all of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases. That’s a decrease from the end of 2020, when Surrey accounted for about 31 per cent of all cases.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 2,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

By Jan. 31, 2021, there were 1,332 cases in that region. That’s 201 new cases since the end of 2020.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, followed by Abbotsford (4,333), Burnaby (3,693), Tri-Cities (2,670), Delta (2,406), Langley (2,150), New Westminster (1,311), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (1,077) and Mission (599).

Vancouver had 8,955 cases in the same time period.

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.



