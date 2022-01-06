A rapid COVID-19 test swab is processed at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

A rapid COVID-19 test swab is processed at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

Surrey records its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count

More than 2,600 cases between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

Surrey has recorded its highest weekly COVID-19 case count, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest local health area map.

For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 2,619 cases in Surrey, which is more than double the number that were reported the week prior.

Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 cases – a 400 per cent increase from previous weeks.

Previously, Surrey was seeing a slower increase, with 298 cases Dec. 12 to 18, 222 cases Dec. 5 to 11 and 147 cases Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 637.

Surrey’s previous record-high for weekly cases was back in April, during the third wave. April 18 to 24, 2021, there were 1,760 cases.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccination rates hit 29% for 5- to 11-year-olds in Surrey, Jan. 5, 2022

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases stayed at more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, with 2,749 cases. The previous week it was 2,844 cases.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (2,055 cases), Burnaby (1,632), Langley (936), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (808), Delta (769), North Vancouver (682), Abbotsford (604), New Westminster (600), Richmond (563), West Vancouver (226) and Mission (198).

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
Snow day for Surrey school district sites
Next story
20 test positive for COVID-19 at White Rock retirement facility

Just Posted

The Alex Fraser Bridge closed on Thursday for winter operations. (Drive BC)
Alex Fraser Bridge closes due to winter conditions

The Surrey school district has closed all sites for a snow day Thursday (Jan. 6). (Photo: jordantinney/Twitter)
Snow day for Surrey school district sites

BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb (inset) has been part of the junior ‘A’ league since 2018. (Garrett James photo)
Overcoming COVID-19, other barriers ‘a wild ride’ says BCHL commissioner

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
Environment Canada: Winter storm warning continues across Lower Mainland