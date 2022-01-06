Surrey records its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count

More than 2,600 cases between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

Surrey has recorded its highest weekly COVID-19 case count, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest local health area map.

For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 2,619 cases in Surrey, which is more than double the number that were reported the week prior.

Dec. 19 to 25, there were 1,155 cases – a 400 per cent increase from previous weeks.

Previously, Surrey was seeing a slower increase, with 298 cases Dec. 12 to 18, 222 cases Dec. 5 to 11 and 147 cases Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 637.

Surrey’s previous record-high for weekly cases was back in April, during the third wave. April 18 to 24, 2021, there were 1,760 cases.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases stayed at more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, with 2,749 cases. The previous week it was 2,844 cases.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (2,055 cases), Burnaby (1,632), Langley (936), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (808), Delta (769), North Vancouver (682), Abbotsford (604), New Westminster (600), Richmond (563), West Vancouver (226) and Mission (198).



