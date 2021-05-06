COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey records highest monthly increase in COVID-19 cases

Meantime, the city sees first decrease in weekly cases since February

Surrey recorded its highest monthly increase of cases, with 7,043 in April.

That’s a 2,637-case jump since March when there were 4,406 cases recorded, according to the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday (May 6).

From Jan. 1, 2020 to April 30, the city has reported 33,146 cases, which is the most for any local health area in the province. It’s followed by Vancouver, which has recorded 20,202 in the same time period.

April’s case counts have surpassed Surrey’s previous high of 6,486 cases in November 2020. Following November, Surrey saw a steady decline in cases, with 5,630 in December, 3,186 in January and 2,402 in February.

In March, cases started to rise again (4,406 cases) with the onset of the third wave of the pandemic.

Between Jan. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, Surrey had accounted for about 26 per cent of all of B.C.’s 129,482 COVID-19 cases.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 4,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

However, this comes as Surrey sees its first decrease in weekly cases since the week of Feb. 7 to 13 when there was a low of 538 cases.

The BCCDC releases weekly data on case counts by local health region, and for the week of April 25 to May 1, there were 1,671 cases. That’s the first decline in 11 reporting periods.

But the average daily rate of cases has stayed at more than 20 per 100,000 people.

homelessphoto

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of April 25 to May 1. (Map: BCCDC)

Meantime, South Surrey/White Rock recorded 545 cases in April.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey

By April 30, 2021, there were 2,581 cases in that region.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, South Surrey/White Rock is seeing between 2,000 and 3,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, followed by Abbotsford (7,607), Burnaby (7,317), Tri-Cities (6,411), Langley (4,426), Delta (4,327), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (2,664), New Westminster (2,407), and Mission (1,250).

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.

READ ALSO: Active COVID-19 cases in Delta climb again after falling for two weeks, May 6, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery
Next story
B.C. reports first vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Just Posted

John Paul Fraser, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. (Screen shot)
Salmon farmers warn Surrey jobs on line as feds end Discovery Islands operations

344 full-time jobs at risk in Surrey and 1,189 B.C.-wide

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.'s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
Province ‘ramping up’ COVID-19 vaccination effort in hard-hit Surrey

‘Door-to-door’ registration program in the works, says Dr. Bonnie Henry

Lots at the South Surrey Recreation Centre are reserved for people arriving to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Surrey records highest monthly increase in COVID-19 cases

Meantime, the city sees first decrease in weekly cases since February

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man charged after multiple mail thefts in Surrey: RCMP

Police say man was reported to be carrying a crowbar and looking into vehicles

Musician JJ Lavallee has a socially-distanced chat about his life and music career. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Musician JJ Lavallee talks about his music, living in Cloverdale, and some of the adversity he’s faced in life

Lavallee sat down for a socially-distanced talk in Hawthorne Square

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Aquilini Investment Group has agreed to a proposed contract of five years to run the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)
Proposal to run Abbotsford Centre offered to Canucks ownership group

Planned five-year contract to cost city $750K annually, starting Jan. 1, 2022

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. The federal government is expected to end nearly two years of mystery today and reveal its plan to build a new, long overdue heavy icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Vancouver’s Seaspan Shipyards and Quebec-based Chantier Davie will each build an icebreaker for the coast guard

Findings indicate a culture of racism, misogyny and bullying has gripped the game with 64 per cent of people involved saying players bully others outside of the rink. (Pixabay)
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

56% of youth hockey players and coaches say disrespect to women is a problem in Canada’s sport

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

Most Read