Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk). Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey real estate developer to pay nearly $500K after being sentenced for tax evasion

Rajinder Singh Mann was also sentenced to a conditional sentence order of two years less a day

SURREY — Surrey Real estate developer Rajinder Singh Mann has been given two years to pay the $462,092 he evaded when he failed to report and remit the GST/HST collected from the sale of townhouse units.

Mann was also sentenced to a conditional sentence order of two years less a day, which includes nine months house arrest and 150 hours of community service, the Canada Revenue Agency announced Monday.

Mann pleaded guilty to seven counts of GST/HST fraud under the Excise Tax Act on Jan. 29 in the Provincial Court of British Columbia.

Mann, the CRA stated in a release, is the sole director and shareholder of Millenium Century Investments Ltd. (“Millenium”), a real estate development company. A CRA investigation determined he contravened the Excise Tax Act by failing to report and remit the GST/HST collected from the sale of 44 units in a Maple Ridge townhouse complex, built by Millenium.

All 44 units were sold between May 2010 and October 2011.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
