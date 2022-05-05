Auxiliary Constable Ed Lucier shows Caelyn Qiu, right, the sirens in the police vehicle, while her brother Kevin is shocked by the sounds at the Surrey RCMP Open House in 2019. The event returns May 14 after a two-year hiatus. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Auxiliary Constable Ed Lucier shows Caelyn Qiu, right, the sirens in the police vehicle, while her brother Kevin is shocked by the sounds at the Surrey RCMP Open House in 2019. The event returns May 14 after a two-year hiatus. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP’s open house is back

Police say there will even be a chance to send officer-in-charge Brian Edwards into the dunk tank

The Surrey RCMP is bringing back its open house to celebrate Police Week.

After skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic, the open house will return to the Surrey RCMP main detachment (14355 57 Ave.) on Saturday, May 14. It will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Surrey RCMP say there will be police boats, bikes, vehicles and the Air 1 helicopter on site, along with activities, free food and a “chance to meet our police pups.”

There will also be an opportunity to send Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards for a swim in the dunk tank, with all proceeds raised going directly to the 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley.

Police are also asking attendees to dress for the weather as most activities will be outside in an area with minimal shade, and to bring a reusable water bottle to use the on-site water stations.


