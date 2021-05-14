Sergeant Mike Sanchez of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team speaking with students. (Photo: RCMP).

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang program goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Presentations aimed at youth available to be booked

A Surrey RCMP anti-gang program first created in 2017 has gone online amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet Thursday morning (May 13), the RCMP noted that the Shattering the Image program has gone virtual, and is available to be booked for school and community groups.

The initiative – which the RCMP notes is inspired by the Combined Special Enforcement Unit’s End Gang Life program – aims to “provide youth with valuable information on making positive choices to avoid the gang lifestyle.” It is split into two modules – one called ‘Understanding Gangs’ and another focusing on mentorship and leadership.

The first presentation “shares the true story of gang life in Surrey and its consequences.”

“(Surrey Gang Enforcement) officers talk about the history of gangs and drug trafficking in Surrey, the dangers of dial-a-doping, and how social media is used to glamorize gang life and recruit youth.”

In 2018, Sgt. Mike Sanchez of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team told Black Press Media that the program was having a positive impact just months after being created.

“We found that when we share stories of kids who have gotten caught up in dial-a-doping right here in Surrey, it really hits home with the youth,” he said at the time.

For more information on the program, or to book a presentation, email Surrey_Diversity@rcmp-grc.gc.ca


B.C. gang problemRCMP

Most Read