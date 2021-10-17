Surrey RCMP warn residents to be vigilant against ‘porch pirates’ after increase in thefts

On the heels of spate of recent package thefts throughout the city, Surrey RCMP are increasing neighbourhood patrols while also reminding residents of ways to keep their belongings safe from “would-be porch pirates.”

In a news release issued Friday, police note that the thefts of packages from front porches and doorsteps have “occurred throughout the day and evening hours” and have only increased as online shopping and home-delivery of packages gain popularity.

In addition to increased policing measures, Surrey RCMP also provided a handful of tips to help prevent parcel theft, including that residents track packages by text messages or email; ask a family member, friend or neighbour to pick up delivered packages if you are not home; have packages delivered to a “physical location” of the delivery company, and pick it up from there yourself; install security cameras on your home and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in your neighbourhood and report it to police.

“These types of thefts are very disconcerting for people, especially knowing that an unknown person has approached their home often while they were away,” said Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“We encourage anyone who gets home deliveries to take some extra steps to prevent theft, and to work with their neighbours to safeguard their property.”

If you wish to report suspicious activity in Surrey, please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



