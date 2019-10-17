Surrey RCMP say criminals are breaking into vehicles, then using stolen garage door openers to gain access to homes. (Thinkstock photo)

Surrey RCMP say thieves using garage door openers in spike of overnight break-ins

Police say reported incidents jumped in August, September

Surrey RCMP are warning residents of a recent spike in overnight break-ins in which crooks are using garage door openers from vehicles in order to gain access to homes.

Police say reported incidents rose from 13 in July to 26 and 24 incidents in August and September, respectively.

Many occurred while residents were home, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“The majority of the break and enters occurred after suspects accessed a garage door opener stored in a vehicle parked on the driveway of residence,” according to a Surrey RCMP release. “Once inside the garage, suspects were able to gain access the home through unlocked doors or using spare keys stored within the garage. Some incidents involved suspects gaining access to residences through windows that had been left open.”

Sergeant Rob Dalphond, who leads the Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team, said “having your home broken into is a very upsetting and personal event.”

“We want to equip residents with tips and prevention strategies, while we continue to target individuals who commit break and enters in the community,” he added.

Police provide these home security tips:

  • Ensure your garage door closes tightly and keep it locked at all times.
  • Do not leave your garage door opener inside your vehicle.
  • Choose a garage door opener with a rolling code system.
  • Install a deadbolt on the door from the garage into the house.
  • Record serial numbers of tools and valuables.
  • Make a routine of securing all doors and windows before going to bed.

Visit surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca for information on home security.


