Surrey RCMP warn of ‘small spike’ of break-and-enters in Cloverdale

The Surrey RCMP issued a warning after a “small spike” in residential break-and-enters in the Cloverdale area this month.

Surrey police issued the statement on Facebook this week, saying that entry is typically gained through unsecured garages or doors.

“We know it’s easy to get complacent during warmer temperatures, but don’t make it easier for thieves,” the statement said. “Safely secure your home and property and don’t forget to report any incidents to police.”

The statement links to information about Surrey RCMP’s new online crime reporting tool.

Surrey, Kelowna, Maple Ridge and Richmond are participating in a new online crime reporting tool pilot project.

The only requirement for the tool, which can be found here, is a valid email address.

Chief Supt. Dave Attfield said last month that online reporting serves a dual purpose: allowing dispatchers and police to prioritize more serious crimes while giving residents a quicker option for less serious ones. RCMP across the province receive more than one million calls each year, or nearly half the total of all calls across the country.

“This system is not new to the BC RCMP,” Attfield said. “While several detachments had tested the tool a few years ago, we are confident that we have made improvements to the system to be able to implement it in several pilot communities.”

In order to report a crime online, it must meet the following criteria:

• Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer

• You have no witness nor suspect

• You have lost something that costs less than $5,000

• Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000

• Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it

• There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

If the pilots are successful, the system will expand across the province, Attfield said.

