Surrey RCMP warn of CRA scams using police phone number

Police say two reports of scams used ‘caller ID spoofing’ to show the Surrey RCMP non-emergency number

Surrey RCMP say it has received two separate reports of Canada Revenue Agency scams where the fraudsters used “caller ID spoofing” to show the Surrey RCMP non-emergency phone number.

Police say they have been advised of phone calls which involve fraudsters attempting to pass themselves off as CRA employees, pressuring people into “making a payment on a fictitious tax debt,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Oct. 30).

The callers, Surrey RCMP said, will “often use pressure tactics such as telling the victim they will be arrested, or that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.”

Surrey RCMP said on Oct. 28, police received two separate reports of CRA scams which included “caller ID spoofing.”

“Caller ID spoofing,” according to police, is “when a fraudster uses software or applications” to show the call coming in as someone they are not.

Police said in the two cases reported to Surrey RCMP, “programming” was used to show the Surrey RCMP non-emergency number.

“We are starting to see the ID spoofing tactic being used by those committing fraud,” said Sergeant David Wise of the Surrey RCMP. “We are hoping that, by raising awareness we can help people avoid falling victim to scams.”

Surrey RCMP is passing on this information to help people to protect themselves from fraud:

• Surrey RCMP does not collect taxes on behalf of Canada Revenue Agency.

• Canada Revenue Agency will never call to say there is a warrant for arrest.

• Police will never call you to demand money.

• If you receive a call stating either of the above – it is fraud.

• Hang up the phone.

• Never arrange payment – it is fraud.

• If you are in doubt, hang up the phone and call the CRA or police back yourself using publicly-accessible contact details.

What do you do if this happens to you? You should follow these steps:

• Call the police in your area and report the fraud.

• Contact Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and report the fraud.

• Tell your friends and family so they are aware of the new tactic being used by scammers.

If you have given payment over the phone and believe you are a victim of fraud, you should follow these steps:

• Call the police in your area and report the fraud.

• Contact Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and report the fraud.

• Contact Equifax and Trans Union to protect your credit.

