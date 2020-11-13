Surrey RCMP trying to find man wanted for being unlawfully at large, other crimes

Naseem Mohammed, 22, is wanted for being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breaching a release order and driving while prohibited

Surrey Mounties are looking for Naseem Mohammed, 22, wanted for being unlawfully at large, resisting/obstructing police, breaching a release order and driving while prohibited.

Police say he is Somalian, five feet five inches tall with a slender build, and has black hair and brown eyes.

“Naseem Mohammed is known to frequent Surrey and other areas of the Lower Mainland,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu, adding he is “known to police and has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland.

“Mohammed has also been a target of violence in the past. As such, the public should be aware that they may be at risk if associating with this individual.

The public is cautioned against trying to apprehend Naseem Mohammed, and is asked to call 911 if he is sighted.”

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous report, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp